‘He Will Chop You P33’ – Ghanaians React As Shatta Wale Meets Hajia Bintu, The Curvy Tiktoker

Ghanaians react after Instagram model and TikTok star born Naomi Asiamah but known on social media as Hajia Bintu met Shatta Wale for the first time.

Dancehall artist, Shatta Wale has made a song for Hajia Bintu which will soon be released.

The two meet at a location for the video shoot of the song and Hajia Bintu didn’t disappoint as she wore an outfit which showed her ‘coca-cola’ shape that every guy will look and look again.

At the moment the reason behind Shatta Wale dedicating a song for Hajia Bintu remains unknown but its a matter we’re trying to solve, lol.

When they met, they hugged and a** display from Hajia Bintu nearly got Shatta Wale on the floor.

Watch the video below: