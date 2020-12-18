Comedian Waris joins forces with Twellium Industries to feed the street

The good hearted comedian, Abdul Waris Umaru has once again blessed the street children with food in collaboration with Twellium Industrial Company alongside supportive friends.

The Comedian amd his team embarked on this remarkable journey on Wednesday, 16th December, 2020 to kick start the Christmas celebration for these children.

Giving back to society being his major priority, Waris, tries his possible best to see to the happiness of street children through his frequent donations.

Twellium Industrial Company is Ghanaian multinational beverage corporation established to manufacture, retail, and market nonalcoholic beverages.