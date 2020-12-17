ModernGhanalogo

17.12.2020

Parliament passes Creative Arts Bill

Parliament has passed the Creative Arts Bill into law after successfully going through all the various stages on the floor of the House.

With the passage, the government now has the power and authority to help give a strong backing to institute the creative arts fund to be accessed by stakeholders of the arts industry.

The Creative Arts Bill will also serve as a framework to regulate the country’s creative economy, including music, film, advertising, PR, architecture, fashion and tourism, among other related sectors.

It comes a year after Nana Akufo-Addo announced in his state of the nation address that the government was finalising the bill. Akufo-Addo’s statement was reinforced by Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture Barbara Oteng Gyasi when she promised to get the bill passed before the end of her tenure.

“For me, it’s very critical. If I don’t do anything at all between now and the end of the year, I will at least ensure that the bill is passed into law. It is a promise and I’m going to work hard at it,” she told the Accra-based Joy FM.

