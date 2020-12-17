ModernGhanalogo

17.12.2020 New Release

Vocalist Nana Ama Set To Release Her Solo Single With Konongo Kaya

By Richmond Nyarko
Vocalist Nana Ama Set To Release Her Solo Single With Konongo Kaya
Award-winning Ghanaian veteran background vocalist/composer cum Highlife songstress, Nana Ama Dadzie professionally known as Nana Ama in the music industry is set to release her solo single from her debut studio album, entitled 'Konongo Kaya' and it was produced by Buddy RORO, one of the renowned sound engineers from the country. It has the blend of old and the new school Highlife feel in the song.

The song is set to be unveiled Friday 18th of December on every digital platform which will be distributed by Apprise Music on behalf of Ruffy Records.

Nana Ama is known for her silky choruses and performances on songs like Okomfour Kwaadee's Abro Ne Bayie, Lord Kenya's Medo which earned four awards including the enviable ''Song Of The Year'' award at the Ghana Music Awards in 2002, same with Buk Bak's Klu Blofo song which earned them the same category in 2003.

