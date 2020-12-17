Akuapem Poloo weeps about companies not giving her gigs because of bad things said about her

Listen to article

Actress and social media personality Akuapem Poloo has cried out about how companies are no longer reaching out to her because of the ill things said about her.

The influencer in a video lamented how she is now been seen as a tiger by companies because of things said about her by some of her colleges.

In her video, she kept repeating that companies are now like Tigers to her afraid to associate themselves with her because of the news that has been spreading around.

However, she went ahead to encourage these companies to come so they work together but from all indications was really hurt about how companies have distanced themselves from her because of the bad things people have been saying about her.

Video below;

—Odarteyghnews