16.12.2020 Exclusive News

Most of the so-called men of God are fetish priests — Omane Acheampong mocks Nigel Gaisie for predicting victory for NDC

Nicholas Omane AcheampongNicholas Omane Acheampong
Gospel musician, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, has mocked the Founder and Overseer of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Nigel Gaisie, for prophesying that the opposition National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, would win the 2020 presidential election.

Nicholas Omane Acheampong in an interview with TV3 indicated that most of Nigel Gaisie's prophecies are not from God but are from fetish priests, and admonished the public to be vigilant, adding “most of the so-called men of God are fetish priests but have disguised themselves as the prophet of God.”

“If you want to be a politician, get a party card, and become a member of a political party, the fact that one can see or hear does not mean he is from God,” he said.

“I have worked with most of them. Most people you see as men of God, they are not pastors. Stop following the so-called men of God, majority of them are fetish,” the acclaimed singer revealed.

He, therefore, advised the so-called men of God to remove their cassocks and consider becoming full-time politicians.

“We are all sinful people but deceiving God is off limit, he made a revelation that Nana will lose at the end of the election but turned out Mahama lost. I am asking Nigel Gaisie, What God was he talking about?” he queried.

In the run-up to the 2020 general elections, some men of God including Prophet Nigel Gaisie, unfortunately, prophesied victory for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Fortunately for Reverend Owusu Bempah, Founder of Glorious Word Chapel, the returning officer for the presidential election in Ghana, Jean Mensa, announced the result of the December polls with Nana Akufo- Addo winning the race as prophesied.

---Daily Guide

