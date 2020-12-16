Campaigning for NPP wasn’t for my stomach – Kwesi Ernest

Music producer, Kwesi Ernest, says he did not campaign for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2020 general elections because he was influenced with money.

According to him, he campaigned for the NPP because he is a party member and also believes in the ideologies and policies of the party.

“Nobody has given me any money but I'm still working for the party, that is the commitment some of us have in pushing the party and not for our personal gains. People are making it look like we joined the campaign because of our stomachs; we need to straighten that narrative. Much as we appreciate people calling us to say thank you for what we did for the party … it is not as people perceive out there. A lot of us have different concerns,” he told Hitz FM on Monday.

“When NPP won the elections, some of my relatives called me saying I am going to get money now since my party has won,” he added.

“Although I support the NPP, I haven’t been given any money. There is a perception that those of us who are supporting the party are rich. That conversation must be straightened,” he indicated.

Kwesi Ernest was among some top entertainment personalities who supported the NPP to win the 2020 elections. The rest include Prince David Osei, Samini, Shatta Wale, Toosweet Annan, Bismarck The Joke, Kalybos, Jessica Williams, Afia Schwarzenegger, Bibi Bright and a host of others.

Kwesi Ernest believes Nana Akufo-Addo has good policies for the country and the creative industry, hence his support.

By Francis Addo