ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.12.2020 Industry News

I made it, I beat the odds – Roseline Okoro

Roseline Okoro Roseline Okoro
Listen to article

Roseline Okoro has opened up on her decision to return to school to become a medical doctor.

She said she faced opposition from people who did not want her to go to school.

According to the younger sister of popular award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro, she was told she would find it difficult to get a man to marry should she continue pursuing higher education and attaining more degrees.

However, she did not give up because she had always wanted to genuinely serve people through the medical field.

Roseline in 2012 took part in Miss Ghana pageant with the dream to pursue a career in showbiz. However, after the pageant she interestingly made a u-turn on her quest for showbiz and went back to school.

She recently graduated from Family Health Medical School as a medical doctor. She described the journey as very rough.

“It’s been one hell of a roller coaster ride but was it worth it? Definitely! It wasn't all rosy though. Everyone thought I was crazy to want to go back to school and start all over again. The comments people kept passing were: “You should go and marry”, “With so many degrees finding a husband will be difficult”, “ Are you not tired of school”, “I heard it's difficult, are you sure you can do this” – They just wouldn't stop. “I then decided to keep it to myself and only share the news with my family and support system,” she revealed.

“There were many days I couldn't take it anymore. I was physically, mentally and socially drained. But I didn't give up, not because I had no choice but for the void I knew deep down that I needed to fill; that quest to serve, help and genuinely care for others. That was what kept me going. God was there for me. He helped me through my lowest moments. He gave me strength to get up each day hoping for the best. My family, loved ones and few friends who knew about my journey also kept me going with so much love and motivation in diverse forms. I’m super grateful to them,” she added.

“Graduating amidst a pandemic was an experience nobody could prepare me for. But I can stand chest out now and say, I made it! I beat the odds! I’m entering a new phase with many more possibilities, but being a doctor means service to mankind and I hope to do as much as I can to make this world a better place. If you need evidence that you should still pursue that dream, or to drown out the negative voices and strive for great things, I’m here for you. I’d continue my thesis, but I might lose you (laughs), so I’ll end here. Thank you for your love and well wishes. I love you all too,” she concluded.

Roseline currently wields Bsc. Biochemistry, Msc. Oil & Gas, Bsc. Med. Sciences, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.

By Francis Addo

More Industry News
Modern Ghana Links
Two bodyguards of Stonebwoy arrested over alleged assault
03.01.2021 | Industry News
Top 15 Kumerican Artistes 
03.01.2021 | Industry News
Full list of winners at One Awards Ghana
02.01.2021 | Industry News
A guy driving Range Rover in traffic 'teases' Van Vicker who was driving Hyundai i20
02.01.2021 | Industry News
Miss Grand Prix International 2019 celebrates Christmas with disabled and orphans
01.01.2021 | Industry News
Shatta Wale endorses Peter Amewu
31.12.2020 | Industry News
We make more than £200,000 from music yearly – Reggie & Bollie (Video)
28.12.2020 | Industry News
Some 1k Masqueraders join about 3k people in Tema for AfroXmas 2020
27.12.2020 | Industry News
Ghanaian Journalist & Blogger Attractive Mustapha visits world’s famous Worthing Pier in UK (Video)
25.12.2020 | Industry News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line