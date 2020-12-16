I made it, I beat the odds – Roseline Okoro

Listen to article

Roseline Okoro has opened up on her decision to return to school to become a medical doctor.

She said she faced opposition from people who did not want her to go to school.

According to the younger sister of popular award-winning actress Yvonne Okoro, she was told she would find it difficult to get a man to marry should she continue pursuing higher education and attaining more degrees.

However, she did not give up because she had always wanted to genuinely serve people through the medical field.

Roseline in 2012 took part in Miss Ghana pageant with the dream to pursue a career in showbiz. However, after the pageant she interestingly made a u-turn on her quest for showbiz and went back to school.

She recently graduated from Family Health Medical School as a medical doctor. She described the journey as very rough.

“It’s been one hell of a roller coaster ride but was it worth it? Definitely! It wasn't all rosy though. Everyone thought I was crazy to want to go back to school and start all over again. The comments people kept passing were: “You should go and marry”, “With so many degrees finding a husband will be difficult”, “ Are you not tired of school”, “I heard it's difficult, are you sure you can do this” – They just wouldn't stop. “I then decided to keep it to myself and only share the news with my family and support system,” she revealed.

“There were many days I couldn't take it anymore. I was physically, mentally and socially drained. But I didn't give up, not because I had no choice but for the void I knew deep down that I needed to fill; that quest to serve, help and genuinely care for others. That was what kept me going. God was there for me. He helped me through my lowest moments. He gave me strength to get up each day hoping for the best. My family, loved ones and few friends who knew about my journey also kept me going with so much love and motivation in diverse forms. I’m super grateful to them,” she added.

“Graduating amidst a pandemic was an experience nobody could prepare me for. But I can stand chest out now and say, I made it! I beat the odds! I’m entering a new phase with many more possibilities, but being a doctor means service to mankind and I hope to do as much as I can to make this world a better place. If you need evidence that you should still pursue that dream, or to drown out the negative voices and strive for great things, I’m here for you. I’d continue my thesis, but I might lose you (laughs), so I’ll end here. Thank you for your love and well wishes. I love you all too,” she concluded.

Roseline currently wields Bsc. Biochemistry, Msc. Oil & Gas, Bsc. Med. Sciences, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.

