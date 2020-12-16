Julien Tshikuna and other African stars light up New-York laugh with Africa

Listen to article

Amidst the growing turbulences around the world, the need to relax and find succor in entertainment is hugely undivided.

The new York laugh with Africa was filled with engaging and inspiring performances from top African comedians who keenly gave their best at every event.

The event which took place earlier this month at the hub of entertainment in New-York City has been repackaged and made available on all digital streaming platforms including Best Buy, Walmart, Barnes and noble and many more.

Julien Tshikuna could be said to have mastered the act of stand up comedy as he delivered yet another mind blowing performance. His on-stage body movement and gesture cap his well balanced and interesting jokes.

No wonder he is dubbed the fastest rising comedian in Africa.

Kersi took the mic and left no stone unturned as he delivered a one in a lifetime performance. His diversified level of creativity was evidenced in all his jokes. He clearly knows his craft.

Bileko wissa needs no introduction in the comedy industry as he has over the years relief pressure with his unique delivery. His African accent and auto-tuned voice easily crack an audience up at any occasion he performs.

The star-studded comedy show is no doubt a must-see for everyone and was occasioned on arguably one of the biggest event nights in the United States.

Packaged by Akeju, the director of Aflik TV; one of the biggest producers and distributors of Nollywood movies and African-inspired content.