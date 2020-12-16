ModernGhanalogo

16.12.2020 Exclusive News

Lady claims Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantaka wept, cursed Afia Schwar's children

Lady claims Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantaka wept, cursed Afia Schwar's children
Apostle Kwadwo Safo is reported to have cried and cursed Afia Schwarzenegger’s children after watching a video of her insulting him.

The lady in the video started her rants by sympathizing with the children of Afia Schwarzenegger asking for mercy for them.

She then went ahead to reveal that after the Kwadwo Safo watched the video of Afia descending on him, he wept and cursed her children out of pain.

