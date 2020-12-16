[Video] Nana Aba snubs ex-lover Kofi Amoabeng at the launch of Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert

Nana Aba Anamoah and Kofi Amoabeng are rarely seen in public together after parting ways some few years ago, but when they just did, the former did her best to ignore the latter.

The pair were guests at Sarkodie’s launch of his eighth edition of Rapperholic Concert.

In the video making waves online, Prince Kofi Amoabeng ignored the media personality as if she doesn’t exist.

He was spotted warmly hugging another lady right next to Nana Aba and further had a chit-chat with her.

Nana Aba who was sitting pretty with some of the guests when Kofi Amoabeng arrived from the look on her eyes expected the businessman to exchange some long pleasantries with her but her hopes were dashed.

