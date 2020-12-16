ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
16.12.2020 Exclusive News

[Video] Nana Aba snubs ex-lover Kofi Amoabeng at the launch of Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert

[Video] Nana Aba snubs ex-lover Kofi Amoabeng at the launch of Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert
LISTEN DEC 16, 2020

Nana Aba Anamoah and Kofi Amoabeng are rarely seen in public together after parting ways some few years ago, but when they just did, the former did her best to ignore the latter.

The pair were guests at Sarkodie’s launch of his eighth edition of Rapperholic Concert.

In the video making waves online, Prince Kofi Amoabeng ignored the media personality as if she doesn’t exist.

He was spotted warmly hugging another lady right next to Nana Aba and further had a chit-chat with her.

Nana Aba who was sitting pretty with some of the guests when Kofi Amoabeng arrived from the look on her eyes expected the businessman to exchange some long pleasantries with her but her hopes were dashed.

Watch the video below:

---odarteyghnews.com

More Exclusive News
Modern Ghana Links
Stonebwoy Joins Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede To Treat Fans At ‘2 Kings Live In Concert‘
03.01.2021 | Exclusive News
[Watch] Patapaa marries his German girlfriend
02.01.2021 | Exclusive News
Soloku: Watch how Stonebwoy Gr!nds Efya on stage at activate party
30.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Peter Amewu joins Shatta Wale on stage to perform as he grinds pretty ladies at his victory concert
30.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Davido and Burna Boy allegedly exchange blows at Twist night club in Ghana – Watch Video
28.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Watch how Sarkodie stole show with his fashion style at Rapperholic concert [PHOTOS]
27.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Who Wins 2020 Mentor? Grand Finale On Sunday 27th December
23.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Music Entrepreneur And Communicator, Richardine Bartee Speaks On Achieving Mainstream Music Success
19.12.2020 | Exclusive News
‘He Will Chop You P33’ – Ghanaians React As Shatta Wale Meets Hajia Bintu, The Curvy Tiktoker
19.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line