15.12.2020 New Release

Lilwin Features Medikal, Joey B, others on ‘Didi Matem’

LilwinLilwin
Ghanaian actor and hiplife artiste, Kwadwo Nkansah, also known as Lilwin, is set to release another groundbreaking single titled Didi Matem.

The song, which will be released on Thursday, featured award-winning rapper Medikal, Kofi Mole, Joey B, Kweku Flick, Kooko, Virus, Tulenkey and sensational singer Fameye.

This collaboration would certainly be one of the biggest for the year considering what the artistes featured on the song are known for.

The yet to be released single is produced by renowned beat-maker Apya and music lovers should get ready for this banger, especially this Christmas festive season.

The song, when released, would be available across various music streaming platforms including Audiomack, YouTube, Deezer, Spotify, among others.

Kwadwo Nkansah is a popular Ghanaian actor, singer, songwriter and comedian whose versatile acting skills have enabled him to feature in over 200 films.

He has over the past years churned out many hit songs and continues to thrill music-loving fans with his ruthless stagecraft.

The Kumawood comic actor has a number hit songs such as Nyame Gye Me, Akyire Asem Me, Twedie, Me Yare and Obumpa among others to his credit.

