ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.12.2020 General News

I’m not going back to P-Square, change is constant – Peter Okoye

I’m not going back to P-Square, change is constant – Peter Okoye
LISTEN DEC 14, 2020

Nigerian music star, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has opened up any possibility of the P-Square band coming back together again.

Mr. P in a lengthy post on Instagram said anyone nursing the hope that P-Square would unite again should better kill it and move on.

He pointed out that nothing lasts forever, reminding P-Square fans that other music groups such as Plantashun Boiz, StylePlus, Mohits and Remedies also split.

“Let me get this off my chest before some people start their usual preaching. Listen: nothing last forever and change is constant! Every day they continue barking,” he said.

The musician, according to Dailypost Nigeria, was addressing those asking him to apologise to his brother so that P-Square can return and fans who have insisted that they don't know Mr. P and Rudeboy but only know P-Square.

He indicated that he has liberated himself by leaving the band, and is now following his dreams.

“Go back! Go back!! Go back!!! And do what exactly? After saying I don't know how to sing?

“And again! Going back is it not for me to make more money? Since you know better! So why is that your problem?”

Mr. P said he wrote an official resignation letter four years ago, making it clear he was no longer part of the group!

“I am no longer part of the group! Please this page is for me and my dear fans Team P!” he insisted.

“We have since moved on and it's best y'all do the same! “Support who you wish to support and move on. It is not a competition, and I am not even giving any room for that.”

He called on fans of the defunct P-Square to get used to the fact that the group will never exist again, adding that “nothing last forever! Again, change is constant.

“This is no longer about what you want! It is about what we want, so respect our decisions. It's already a closed chapter.

“We are not the first group to split or make such decisions! Plantashun Boiz, StylePlus, Mohits and Remedies[did same thing]

“So enough of the time-wasting! Blood is thicker than water! Blood is thicker than water! Please my wife and children are they the water or Zobo?”

Paul and Peter Okoye are identical twin brothers. They produced and released their albums through Square Records.

But on September 25, 2017, report that they had disbanded filled the airwaves after Peter reportedly sent a resignation letter to the group's lawyer.

---Dailypost Nigeria

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
GhOne TV Terminates Bukom Banku Show
01.01.2021 | General News
Dee Baby Wins Di Asa Season 4
01.01.2021 | General News
Top US Rapper To Settle Down With His Family In Ghana
28.12.2020 | General News
Joseph Matthew nominated at Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2020
23.12.2020 | General News
Amerado beats Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay and others to win Most Influential Artiste
21.12.2020 | General News
History was made as the Maiden Edition of Ashanti Music Awards ended in a grand style
21.12.2020 | General News
The Kuenyehia Trust for Contemporary Art announces Lois ARDE-ACQUAH (Ghana) as the 2020 winner of the Kuenyehia Prize
18.12.2020 | General News
Nigerian musicians arrested in Uganda for flouting COVID-19 rules
17.12.2020 | General News
Kelvyn Boy mourns late dad
15.12.2020 | General News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line