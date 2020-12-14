ModernGhanalogo

14.12.2020

'Kwadwo Sarfo Junior Is a [email protected]' – Afia Schwar drops another bombshell

'Kwadwo Sarfo Junior Is a g@y' – Afia Schwar drops another bombshell
DEC 14, 2020

There would never be a month where Afia Schwar wouldn’t ride on controversies to make it into the news. Always at war with a colleague in the showbiz and throwing heavy tantrums here and there.

The rogue showbiz ninja has thrown same dirty accusation at the general manager of Kantanaka Group of Companies, Kwadwo Sarfo Junior.

Afia Schwar who is presently beefing Mona Gucci has asserted that the latter once gossiped to her that her boss is a big-time gay who is a pro at dismantling the a$ of his colleague men.

According to her, Mona Gucci, who is as brute as she opened her big mouth to accuse Kwadwo Sarfo Junior of secretly sleeping with men.

The controversial and outspoken self-proclaimed queen of Ghana comedy made these statements during an IG live session she posted on her page.

See video below:

