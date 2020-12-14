ModernGhanalogo

14.12.2020 Industry News

“Only foolish people drive Kantanka cars” — Afia Schwar throws jab at Mona Gucci

LISTEN DEC 14, 2020

Loudmouth TV and radio personality who also doubles as an actress-cum-comedian, Afia Schwar, has extended her beef with Mon Gucci to the doorsteps of revered Ghanaian inventor, Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo.

According to the mother of three who is currently at war with an employee of Apostle Kwadwo Sarfo who has pinned herself as international slay queen, Mona Gucci, it is only foolish people who drive an automobile made by Kantanka.

The unscrupulous self-styled Queen of Ghana comedy made these stupid comments on both her Facebook and IG pages after her beef with Mona Gucci escalated to the greatest degree.

In the wake to smear Kantanaka’s brand, she wrote;

I’m yet to see an intelligent person drive kantanka car…Pls the keyword here Is Intelligent Not Broke

Watch the full video below:

---odarteyghnews.com

