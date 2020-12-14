ModernGhanalogo

14.12.2020 Industry News

‘Kissing KiDi On Set Was Very Uncomfortable’ — Cina Soul

Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome
LISTEN DEC 14, 2020
Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome

Female songwriter and recording artiste, Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome, known in showbiz circles as Cina Soul, has stated that kissing Lynx Entertainment signee KiDi on set when filming the Sugar movie was very uncomfortable for her as an artiste.

Cina Soul, who made this revelation in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on Delay Show on GHone TV said, “We were asked to start all over again during the kissing part of the movie to create the on-screen chemistry, but trust me Delay, it was very uncomfortable for me.”

Cina soul debunked allegation of having intimate relationship with KiDi, adding “KiDi was my voice trainer during our school days in Legon, and we've been friends till now, even though he is a good looking guy am not sexually attracted to him.”

She also said entertainment bloggers had disregarded her craft as an artiste, but spread rumours of her alleged relationship with KiDi, making her talent unpopular.

On the issue of being a stepmother of KiDi's son Zayne, Cina Soul said the news was fabricated to paint a picture of having intimate relationship with KiDi. “I was asked in case am KiDi's girlfriend will I be a stepmother to the boy and l responded yes, but am not the stepmother because we're not dating,” she said.

Cina Soul and KiDi have been rumoured to be dating after Lynx Entertainment released the movie Sugar, which featured the two artistes. The kisses the two shared in some of the scenes sparked rumours, which they have both denied.

---Daily Guide

body-container-line