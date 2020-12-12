Samini Speaks For The First Time Following Nana Addo’s Win – Video

The Ghanaian singer has extended his congratulation to President-Elect H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama for playing their part in the peaceful elections.

“Big congratulations to the whole of Ghana for putting Ghana first, congratulations to everybody that went out to vote … thank you for making this a peaceful and transparent election. Thank you for not making violent,” he said in a video he shared on social media.

Extending his congratulations to Nana Addo who was declared the winner of the presidential race, the ‘Kpoyaka’ singer said ” big up yourself President-Elect, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” speaking Twi, he added that ” kpoyaka, you’ve done it all”.

“Big up yourself, His Excellency Ex-President Mr Mahama for also making it peaceful and making it calm. Big yourself, the opposition party, big up yourself NPP, big up NDC, this peace wouldn’t have been possible without all of you working together” .

He added, “ so all for Ghana, let’s all come together and help Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continue his next 4 years and let’s put Ghana first, let’s help him achieve the dreams and aspirations and all the big plans that he has for the Nation“.

Watch full video below:

