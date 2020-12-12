ModernGhanalogo

12.12.2020 Exclusive News

Sarkodie Leaves Fan Speechless As He Visits Him Unannounced (Video)

By Odartey Lamptey | odarteyghnews.com
Hip hop rapper and the most decorated African rapper Sarkodie has got a fan speechless with his surprise visit.

The reason or motive behind this is sure to be achieved as the fan got a random surprise visit from the Highest, Sarkodie as ‘surprise’ was written all over the fan’s face.

Sarkodie was heard saying in the video, they were around the neighborhood and decided to pass through to give him this surprise visit.

It will definitely be a great feeling to have such a well respected and admired public figure give you a surprise visit and willing to enter your premises to share sometime with you.

Video Below:
Odartey GH Media House is a new Ghanaian entertainment firm.Page: OdarteyLamptey

