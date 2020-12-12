ModernGhanalogo

12.12.2020

Xmas Came Early For Medikal As He Gets Himself A New House (Video)

By Odartey Lamptey | odarteyghnews.com
CEO of Beyond Control, Medikal has gifted himself a new house ahead of this year’s Christmas celebration.

Just a few weeks ago, the rapper purchased a brand new Range Rover to add to his

In a new video that is fast trending online, Medikal has decided to get his family a 7 bedroom apartment to accommodate them well and has shown it off in excitement.

Medikal is gradually becoming one of the richest Ghanaian artiste with people wondering his source of income.

