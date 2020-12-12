Xmas Came Early For Medikal As He Gets Himself A New House (Video)

CEO of Beyond Control, Medikal has gifted himself a new house ahead of this year’s Christmas celebration.

Just a few weeks ago, the rapper purchased a brand new Range Rover to add to his

In a new video that is fast trending online, Medikal has decided to get his family a 7 bedroom apartment to accommodate them well and has shown it off in excitement.

Medikal is gradually becoming one of the richest Ghanaian artiste with people wondering his source of income.

See video below

