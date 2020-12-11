Amerado summarizes the 2020 Ghana elections in Yeete Nsem Episode 27

After taking a week off to drop the official video for his new single 'Kyer3 Me' featuring Okyeame Kwame, Amerado is here again with Yeete Nsem episode 27.

This week's episode is a summary of everything that happened before, during, and after the December 7 elections.

As usual, this is one of the episodes you would not like to miss.

Song was produced by TwoBars with video directing and editing by Director K.

Watch Yeete Nsem Episode 27 below:

