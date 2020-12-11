ModernGhanalogo

11.12.2020 Radio & Television

Onua TV presents Bronya Dwa Kese3

By Chris Koney
Onua TV presents Bronya Dwa Kese3
Listen to article

Soon, it will be that time of the year when Christians around the world will celebrate Christmas, a festive season to mark the birth of Jesus. In Ghana, there are many vibrant and unique ways of celebrating the holidays.

The fastest-growing Ghanaian local language television channel, Onua TV, owned and operated by Ghana’s leading Media conglomerate, Media General Group, is set to celebrate this year’s yuletide with a pre-Christmas sales fair dubbed Onua TV Bronya Dwa Kese3.

The five (5) day fair is scheduled to take place from Monday 20th December to Friday 24th December 2020 at the forecourt of the National Theatre in Accra between the hours of 8AM to 7PM each day.

From rice, goat, shoes to décor, Management of Onua TV have revealed that there will be several vendors to sell everything members of the public will require to enable them have a memorable festive season.

The General Manager of Media General Television, Francis Doku, indicated that “Christmas is a very important celebration for Christians and other Ghanaians. Over the years, we have witnessed the difficulty people hoping to shop at the major markets face due to human and vehicular traffic. As a human-centered media organization, we wanted to create a one-stop shop for members of the public to easily buy all they need for the festivities. Importantly, members of the general public will have items moderately priced and discounted at the fair”.

Make your way to the National Theatre from Monday 20th to Friday 24th December 2020 to participate in the Onua TV Bronya Dwa Kese3. There will be amazing discounts, giveaways, and several fun activities.

For further enquiries, you can call 0242608457 or 0541159715.

