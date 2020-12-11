ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
11.12.2020 General News

Hollywood actor Boris Kodjoe congratulates Akufo-Addo

Boris Kodjoe and President Akufo-AddoBoris Kodjoe and President Akufo-Addo
Hollywood actor, Boris Kodjoe, has joined world figures to congratulate President Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 presidential elections.

“Congratulations to His Excellency President @nakufoaddo. Well done, Ghana. #4MoreYearsOfNana Let's keep building,” he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The President secured a second term as President of Ghana on Wednesday after Jean Mensa, the Electoral Commissioner and the Returning Officer of the 2020 Presidential Election, on December 9, 2020, declared him the President-elect.

He obtained 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302% while John Dramani Mahama polled 6,213,182 which represent 47.359% of the total ballots cast.

Boris Kodjoe was among some top Hollywood personalities who visited Ghana as part of the Year of Return programme rolled out by President Akufo-Addo during his first term as President.

The Year of Return programme “was a year-long event by Government of Ghana for the return of the descendants of the first enslaved Africans from Jamestown in Accra to Jamestown in Virginia in the United States of America (USA).

President Akufo-Addo had stated that through the programme, Ghana had seen over 200,000 visitors since the initiative was launched, and this proves that Ghana is a safe destination to travel for business or pleasure.

Boris was one of the people who didn't only have a good rapport with the President, but also promoted the Year of Return programme, which was later upgraded to Beyond the Return.

By Francis Addo

