Davido’s bodyguard dies

Nigerian Singer David Adeleke aka Davido has confirmed reports of the death of his bodyguard, Ogbeide Tijani Olamilekan aka TeeJay.

According to Daily Post reports, TeeJay, 36, passed away on Tuesday morning after a brief illness.

Reacting, Davido in a tweet via his handle on Wednesday, expressed sadness over TeeJay's death.

He tweeted: “Please tell me I am dreaming…my Tj gone? What imma do without you uncle Tj ehn…11 years you did all for me.

“Put me before you at all times, all the times I wouldn't wanna wake up for a show or flight you'd carry me like a baby in the car.

“No matter what I did right or wrong, you were there for me, to allow me spend money sometimes nah problem.

“Everytime, 'david don't worry I'll use my card', you were such a big person with a baby heart. Everyone loves you, I wanna wake up late for a show so you'd come and carry me again.

“I don't even know what I am typing man…RIP UNCLE TIJANI..tired of being 'Strong'.”

Though Davido did not make an official announcement on Tuesday as the news of Tijani's death went viral, he shared a post on social media indicating he was heartbroken.