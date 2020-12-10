ModernGhanalogo

10.12.2020 General News

Don’t risk your life – Gifty Anti advises youth against election violence

Gifty Anti
LISTEN DEC 10, 2020
Gifty Anti

Renowned broadcast journalist, Gifty Anti, has advised Ghanaian youth not to engage in political violence by risking their lives for persons who call on them to do that.

According to her, hundred per cent of the people who make such calls on them do not mean well for their future.

She said they do that for their own selfish interest, adding that is why they don't allow their own families and loved ones to engage in such violent activities.

Gifty made this known in a Facebook post titled 'Don't Risk Your Life' on Tuesday evening, the same time some political figures were inciting their members to engage in malpractices over election results.

“Dear people, as you listen to the calls for demonstrations, chaos and violence, please note, life cannot be bought anywhere. There are no spare parts for limps, hands etc. And oh, please really assess and find out about who is asking you to go and cause chaos! I can bet you 100% that their motive is not about your wellbeing or future! It is about their own selfish and greedy interests! Look beyond your current situation and think about your future,” she wrote.

“Parents, guardians, wives, husbands, friends and loved ones, please talk to your loved ones not to allow themselves to be used to cause chaos!

“The children and family of the voices of violence will never let their loved ones step out to go and cause chaos!

“You know why? Because they cherish them. Cherish yourself too and know there is someone out there who cherishes you too. This is all we have as a country! Let us not destroy it!

We survived eight months of electoral litigation in court!

“Your political leaders are very capable of handling the issues! Violence and chaos is not the way to go!

“Let us silence the voices of violence and chaos. One Ghana, one people, one destiny,” she indicated.

By Francis Addo

