10.12.2020 General News

Leila Djansi consoles Dumelo

Movie director, Leila Djansi, has asked Ayawaso West Member of Parliament (MP) aspirant John Dumelo to channel his efforts into helping the film industry after he failed to win in the December 7 polls.

John, who contested on the ticket of National Democratic Congress (NDC), lost against his biggest opponent Lydia Alhassan.

Certified results from the Electoral Commission show the NDC candidate polled 37,778 votes as against madam Alhassan's 39,851 votes. He was subsequently trolled by social media users for losing in the contest.

In a congratulatory message to the actor on Instagram, Leila Djansi indicated that all is not lost.

According to her, giving up is not an option for John because there is so much to be fixed in Ghana's film industry.

“Elections conducted on bribery SHOULD always end in a loss. #GhanaDecides. BUT, my Jonivi did so well that, it will keep the MP on her toes to WORK FOR THE PEOPLE. Congratulations @johndumelo1. Try again by championing causes in your industry; FILM. Let's SEE your history of serving. There's so much to be fixed in Ghana's film industry. Please lead that fight and then, you come back trained and ready,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Guys, if you desire politics in your future, start NOW where ever you are. Cultivate a habit of serving and leading initiatives. Don't wake up one morning and start bribing, braiding, pounding and bonding cos (because) you want votes. That's disrespectful to the people. Start now! Brighten the corner where you are. Politicians need to stop taking voters for granted. You can't bribe folks with laptop and when you win, your kid goes to Harvard and the voters kids struggle for desks and jobs. Very proud of how assertive Ghanaians are becoming,” she added.

By Francis Addo

