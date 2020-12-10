Stonebwoy, Davido collabo on new song

Listen to article

Popular afropop, reggae and dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the Ghanaian music scene as Stonebwoy, has released a new song titled Activate, featuring Nigeria's afropop artiste Davido.

The song, which was produced by Mix Master Garzy, was recorded in Accra when Davido visited Ghana for a holiday.

The dance track is a warm-up and surprise gift to all Stonebwoy and Davido fans in Ghana, Nigeria and across the globe.

The masterpiece of a single is expected to propel the two artistes to further heights after having a great year.

The single produced is a mid tempo dancehall song, and has authentic African rhythm fuse with dancehall and afro pop beats as well as smooth singing and skillfully crafted rap that will make one listen to it over and over again.

Stonebwoy, who believes in doing something extraordinary to satisfy his numerous music fans in Ghana and beyond, has plans of releasing more hit singles for his fans next year.

He believes that the song will surely rub shoulders with those already on the music scene.

The video to promote the song was shot in house party style at the Safari Hills Resort, Ghana. It was directed by the award-winning Yaw Skyface.

Since his entry into the Ghanaian music industry a couple of years back, Stonebwoy has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country, especially in Accra, Kumasi and Tamale, where he has staged series of live performances.

He has worked and performed on a number of local platforms alongside a number of celebrated Ghanaian artistes.

With his electrifying and energetic performance, he has attracted a large fan base across the world having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, Holland, among others.

He has shared stage with international acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid and a host of others.

---Daily Guide