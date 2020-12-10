Yaw Dabo storms polling station with kitchen stool to vote

Listen to article

Actor Yaw Dabo was the centre of attraction on Monday when he walked to a polling station to cast his vote in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The diminutive actor went to his polling station carrying a kitchen stool to assist him to vote.

Knowing very well his height wouldn't favour him at the voting booth, he took a stool there to stand on it to cast his vote.

He got many laughing and surprised at the same time at his decision.

Monday's general elections were generally peaceful across the country, but there were few cases of shooting incidents during counting.