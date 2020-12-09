ModernGhanalogo

09.12.2020 Exclusive News

Sarkodie gets a customized filter for his hastalavista song with Zlatan Ibile

African rapper Sarkodie has managed to get a customized filter for his song Hastalivista featuring Zlatan.

By doing this the rapper is getting the attention of social media users promotion-wise with digital marketing adding up to traditional ways of promotions.

With this effect, many will love to use it and share it on the various social media handles which automatically spreads the music.

The filter has both Ghana and Nigeria flags put together which is quite beautiful and will urge most people to use it.

Watch video below:

