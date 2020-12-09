ModernGhanalogo

09.12.2020 Exclusive News

Fantana Sends Lovely Message To Mother As She Wins Jomoro Constituency Seat

By Odartey Lamptey | odarteyghnews.com
LISTEN DEC 9, 2020

Ghanaian singer, Fantana has sent a heartwarming message to her mother after winning the Jomoro constituency seat.

The songstress who hasn’t been active in the music for some time has been behind her mother all this while, a possible reason for her silence in the music scene after her departure from Rufftown Music.

She wrote,
Mom, You are the HOPE of JOMORO ♥️YOU WON ! YOU DID IT! Born LEADER !You are for the PEOPLE ♥️ and we love you!!! I’m sooo proud of you. Jomoro, you guys are in good hands! The FINEST MP, THE REALEST ! Wo y3 GUY!!!! @dorcasaffotoffey We are ready for you!

After yesterday’s successful parliamentary elections at Jomoro constituency, the mother of Fantana came out victorious winning the seat on the ticket of the NDC.

Odartey Lamptey
Odartey Lamptey

Odartey GH Media House is a new Ghanaian entertainment firm.Page: OdarteyLamptey

