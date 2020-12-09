ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.12.2020 Exclusive News

Medikal Sends Congratulatory Message To Ursula Owusu After She Trolled Her Opponent With ‘La Hustle’

By Odartey Lamptey | odarteyghnews.com
Medikal Sends Congratulatory Message To Ursula Owusu After She Trolled Her Opponent With ‘La Hustle’
LISTEN DEC 9, 2020

Medikal has sent out a congratulatory message to Ursula Owusu after she used his song ‘La hustle’ to troll him.

Yesterday’s parliamentary elections at Ablekuma West saw, Ursula Owusu winning and defeating her major opponent from the NDC.

After a glorious win, the lawmaker took to her Instagram page to share a winning message which ended with a shade from a line in Medikal’s new song which goes like ‘La hustle ooo ny3 saa La Wu’

The rapper upon seeing this shared and gave out his congratulatory message to her, and asking where the party is going to be.

Watch video below
Odartey Lamptey
Odartey Lamptey

Odartey GH Media House is a new Ghanaian entertainment firm.Page: OdarteyLamptey

More Exclusive News
Modern Ghana Links
Stonebwoy Joins Kojo Antwi, Amakye Dede To Treat Fans At ‘2 Kings Live In Concert‘
03.01.2021 | Exclusive News
[Watch] Patapaa marries his German girlfriend
02.01.2021 | Exclusive News
Soloku: Watch how Stonebwoy Gr!nds Efya on stage at activate party
30.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Peter Amewu joins Shatta Wale on stage to perform as he grinds pretty ladies at his victory concert
30.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Davido and Burna Boy allegedly exchange blows at Twist night club in Ghana – Watch Video
28.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Watch how Sarkodie stole show with his fashion style at Rapperholic concert [PHOTOS]
27.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Who Wins 2020 Mentor? Grand Finale On Sunday 27th December
23.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Music Entrepreneur And Communicator, Richardine Bartee Speaks On Achieving Mainstream Music Success
19.12.2020 | Exclusive News
‘He Will Chop You P33’ – Ghanaians React As Shatta Wale Meets Hajia Bintu, The Curvy Tiktoker
19.12.2020 | Exclusive News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line