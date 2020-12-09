Medikal Sends Congratulatory Message To Ursula Owusu After She Trolled Her Opponent With ‘La Hustle’

Medikal has sent out a congratulatory message to Ursula Owusu after she used his song ‘La hustle’ to troll him.

Yesterday’s parliamentary elections at Ablekuma West saw, Ursula Owusu winning and defeating her major opponent from the NDC.

After a glorious win, the lawmaker took to her Instagram page to share a winning message which ended with a shade from a line in Medikal’s new song which goes like ‘La hustle ooo ny3 saa La Wu’

The rapper upon seeing this shared and gave out his congratulatory message to her, and asking where the party is going to be.

Watch video below

