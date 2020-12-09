ModernGhanalogo

09.12.2020

Heart-melting Scenes As Stonebwoy Visits His Dad After Casting His Vote

By Odartey Lamptey
Stonebwoy after successfully casting his vote decided to pay his father a visit in the neighborhood.

It is heartwarming scenes when the dancehall act met his dad and had a little discussion before bouncing out to continue with other plans for the day.

It was a proud moment for his father, seeing how people had gathered around the house just to have a glimpse of the dancehall act.

Odartey Lamptey
Odartey GH Media House is a new Ghanaian entertainment firm.Page: OdarteyLamptey

