Papa No Revealed! Leaked Audio Of Mzbel And Tracey Boakye Fighting Dirty Over Mahama Drops

A conversation between Tracey Boakye and Mzbel has finally been leaked to the general public and guess what, it involves Mahama.

When we all thought the ‘Papa No’ saga involving former President John Dramani Mahama, Tracey Boakye and Mzbel are over, social media users get the surprise with just some few hours to the 2020 elections.

From the audio, Tracey Boakye was accusing MzBel of destroying her to John Mahama.

She stressed that MzBel has been taking screenshots of her Instagram post only to edit it with bad caption and send to the ‘papa no’

According to Tracey Boakye, she has seen messages on the phone of John Dramani Mahama from Mzbel with one message from her saying she(Mzbel) want to have sex with him.

Tracey further added that she went ahead and approached the said “Papa No” and asked why Mzbel was the one behind his account and impersonating her. She also added that she has a lot on Mzbel and that if she releases it on social media, hell is going to break lose on her.

Check the audio below:

