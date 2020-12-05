ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Live Updates: Ghanaians Go To The Polls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.12.2020 Music News

Keche, Fameye set December mood with new banger

By Mustapha Attractive
Keche, Fameye set December mood with new banger
Listen to article

After the collaboration between KECHE and Kuami Eugene proclaiming “No dulling” a few months ago, the management of the Gem media and Keche took the decision to set a “Good Mood“ for the Christmas festive season, as well as to remind Ghanaians to let peace prevail before, during, and after the election period.

Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe together known as Keche, joined forces with Fameye (Peter Famiyeh Bozah) an artist known for his hope advocacy and is currently the new artist of the year( VGMA) to create magic. Good Mood is an upbeat song produced by Hit Beatz. This song talks about how important it is to be happy.

No matter the circumstance life may present to you at a particular period, your situation at that moment may be far better than the next person. The song communicates that the future is not in our hands so one has to live their best lives today being optimistic in any situation.

Keep yourself in a good mood by believing in the revolution of tomorrow because no one knows what tomorrow will bring.

This song will be available on all digital platforms from the 5th of December ,2020 , for your listening pleasure , Are you in the mood for something new?

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive

Journalist

More Music News
Modern Ghana Links
Savana Paint "Di Asa": Dee Baby drives home Brand New Car as Winner of Season 4
30.12.2020 | Music News
Obiba Sly Collins celebrates married couples with “Real Love” – LISTEN
25.12.2020 | Music News
ARMA2020: Francis Addai-Nimoh woos investors into the music industry
22.12.2020 | Music News
Reggie & Bollie to release a 21 track Album titled ‘Clarity’
22.12.2020 | Music News
I don't have hope in creative arts agency, it will be used as a political tool - Rex Omar (Video)
20.12.2020 | Music News
Ayesem set to end 2020 with Christmas banger 'Party Papa'
15.12.2020 | Music News
Legendary Evi-Edna Ogholi predicts a global hit for Blakk Rasta's Cameroon
03.12.2020 | Music News
‘Cameroon Why?’ Blakk Rasta’s new hit?
03.12.2020 | Music News
America based Ghanaian artiste Oboy Murphy features Medikal on new single “Pressure Befawo”
03.12.2020 | Music News
Live Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Watch how Citi TV’s Umaru Sanda was allegedly harassed by pa...
3 hours ago

[Full text] Akufo-Addo’s 21st update on COVID-19
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line