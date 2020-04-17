Shatta Wale Blasts Ndc’s Yayra Koku

Sensational Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale has blasts NDC’s Yayra Koku for accusing Musicians who performed at the Virtual Concert to launch the COVID-19 App tracker of taking money though they performed for free.

Shatta Wale reacting to Yayra Koku’s post on Facebook that the Musicians who took part in the Concert took Ghc40,000 each whiles Shatta Wale took 100,000 cedis.

The furious Shatta Wale questioned those criticizing them what they have done for their people in their communities since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He noted that using his talent to help combat the pandemic is not a crime. “Such persons telling lies about us that we took money need slaps and slaps after that then they should salute us,” Shatta Wale indicated.

Yayra Koku on his Facebook Wall said, “Shatta Wale is asking what I’m doing to help the government in this crisis instead of saying the government is a waste. Well, I have a simple answer for him. The App they launched is a Concert App. He should get an IT Expert to brief him on the App, and I’m sure he will come back and say worse things about this government. As for Shatta Wale, I don’t blame him because he does not know anything about IT. I blame those who initiated this bogus app.”

Kaayire Kwame Appiah has come out to say that they were only given money to fuel their cars but never charged for the programme.

Other musicians who performed at the programme were; Dina Asamoah, Nicholas Omane Acheampong, Kuami Eugene, Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, Luck Mensah, Dada KD and Bukom Banku.

Source: first1news.com