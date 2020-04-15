Did Obour’s Father Really Die Of Coronavirus? – Family Asks Ridge Hospital

The family of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, the deceased father of Ghanaian musician, Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour, has begun to raise concerns after reports came out that health workers who took care of their late father tested negative of COVID-19.

A statement signed by the family pointed out their misgivings about the press statement released by the Management of the Ridge Hospital to announce the health workers had tested negative to COVID-19.

“We find it strange and unfortunate…that an institution the size of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital will wrongly communicate the date of death of a patient to the public. Our beloved Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor died on Friday, March 27th, 2020 and not on Thursday, March 26th as stated in the media release,” the statement from the family insisted.

They also challenged the hospital to release the autopsy report of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour.

“We also find it strange that the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, through that press statement deliberately sought to paint a picture that makes it appear that our late father died from the dreaded COVID-19 and needlessly exposed people along the line. The statement issued by the GARH stated categorically that the deceased tested positive “after his death”. Does it mean that he did not test positive before his death? Does it mean that he was only tested after his death?” they further stated.

With regard to the autopsy report, the family seeks to know why the Hospital has been unable to share the cause of death of Nana Kuffour as has been requested by their lawyers and family leadership.

“It is instructive to note finally, that all family members who were exposed to the late Nana Osei Boansi Kuffuor have all tested negative. Family members including his wife and other very close associates who were also exposed to him have also tested negative. The health personnel from the Greater Accra Regional Hospital have also tested negative as stated in the Media Release sent out by the Management of the Hospital. So then, did our late father really die of COVID-19 as the public has been made to believe?”, the family added.

Obour said his father initially tested positive for malaria upon his return from the United Kingdom on March 19.

He said his family later arranged for his father to be tested for COVID-19 at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) after his condition got worse and was transferred there from his hometown.

Reports say after his death, the COVID-19 test results ran on him showed that he was positive.

--citinewsroom