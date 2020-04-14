Practice What You Preach In Your Songs — Atta Patrick To Gospel Artistes

Listen to article

Gospel musician and actor Atta Patrick has asked Ghanaian gospel musicians to practice what they preach in their songs.

Speaking from Holland, he said people often get disappointed with the lifestyle of gospel musicians due to credibility crisis most artistes have suffered by their public actions.

He said considering the hard time Ghanaians and the world are going through, gospel musicians would have been the best mentor to others, but because they don't practice what they preach they have lost it.

"Arrogance, Adultery and other social vices have been like a curse on most Gospel musicians which has messed up their influence,” Mr Patrick emphasised.