Covid-19: Miss Ghana Foundation Donates Face Masks

Miss Ghana Foundation, the charity wing of the Miss Ghana pageant has donated some 400 pieces of face masks to health workers at the Ga West Municipal Hospital at Amasaman to combat covid-19.

The gesture was part of the foundation's widow’s mite to support frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Among other items donated were 80 packs of Bel Aqua water and Bel Beverage courtesy Blow Chem.

The donation was also made possible by the kind support of Lydia Seyram Alhassan, MP of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

Presenting the items to Diana Ofori Larbi – Head of Nursing and the Medical Superintendent Dr. Eric Sarpong Ntiamoah, reigning Miss Ghana, Rebecca Kwabi and Head of Projects at Miss Ghana Foundation, Isaac K.Y. Quainoo commended the health workers for their efforts so far and promised the foundation is firmly behind them.

“Let's all remember to ease the pressure on our frontline workers by religiously practicing the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and other ‘approved’ precautionary measures. Please stay at home, frequently wash your hands, keep our homes and environment clean and let's all respect social distancing,” Miss Ghana 2019 added.

The grand finale of the 2020 edition of Miss Ghana pageant previously scheduled to take place in May 2020 has been postponed until further notice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Inna Miriam Patty, CEO of Exclusive Event Ghana, organisers of the Miss Ghana pageant indicated earlier that a new date will be communicated depending on how the world fares with the pandemic.

President Akufo-Addo in his sixth address of the nation on the national progress made against the virus on Thursday evening, said although the efforts have been successful, the country was “not yet out of the woods.”

