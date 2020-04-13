Samini Ends His Beef With John Dumelo By Supporting His Political Ambition

Ghanaian Singer, Samini has finally decided to leave the past behind and end his feud with actor cum politician John Dumelo.

Some few months ago, Samini and Dumelo were at each other’s throat over a new chamber that the government wanted to introduce.

During the fight, the aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency lost his cool when Samini questioned his integrity on the V8 saga.

After seeing the errors of their ways, the two celebrities apologized to each other and buried the hatchet.

Well to prove he has truly buried the hatchet with John Dumelo, Samini took to his Twitter page to offer his support to John’s political ambition.

He wrote “If you are genuinely ready for the task. I’m with you bro. I support the vision behind Yung and able people taking charge. Pls don’t let our support be in vein. Support from the youth toward you is purely nonpartisan and it’s high time you acknowledge”.

See post below: