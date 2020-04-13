ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
13.04.2020 General News

Covid-19: Oprah Winfrey Weeps Over Impact On African-Americans

By News Desk
Oprah Winfrey
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Renowned African-American media personality and television talkshow host, Oprah Winfrey, has wept over the adverse impact of the novel coronavirus on the African-American Community in the United States.

According to her, the novel coronavirus is having a deadly impact on the African-American community.

As a result, she is going to have a discussion with journalists, leaders and real people suffering in the pandemic on April 14.

America has recorded over 532,0000 confirmed cases of covid-19 and some 22,000 deaths.

---Daily Guide

