Ghanaian Sanitation and Hygiene Campaigner on Covid-19 edition of Moziak

Ghana Beach Soccer Sanitation Ambassador Miss Araba Sey has been chosen to front the cover of South African Magazine Moziak which featured other African stars including Davido, Patoranking and Victor Ad.

Miss Sey has been a leading environmental activist and Sanitation/Hygiene campaigner for Ghana Beach Soccer before she was officially appointed as an Ambassador in September 2019.

Her work has covered both coastal regions and mainland Ghana where she engages children, the youth and adults in practical ways of keeping themselves and their environments clean, hygienic and sanitized.

On behalf of Ghana Beach Soccer, stakeholders and our partners we say a big Ayekoo to Miss Araba Sey.

We're proud of you as our dedicated Ambassador and role model.