Kwaku Bonsam, Nana Agradaa, Others Have No Powers — Prophet Nigel Gaisie Dare Spiritualists

Known for his controversial yet fulfilled predictions, the Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel Prophet Nigel Gaisie has said the renowned traditional priest and the spiritual head of the “Kofi Kofi” shrine, Nana Kwaku Bonsam, Ghanaian fetish priestess Patricia Asiedu popularly known as Nana Agradaa and other spiritualists possess no spiritual powers.

Speaking on “Onua fm” Prophet Nigel indicated that spiritualists who go about accusing prophets of running to look for juju powers to enhance their ministries are pure lies aimed at discrediting and fighting against the prophetic work.

In the video monitored this portal, Prophet Nigel slammed Kwaku Bonsam, Nana Agradaa and other fetish priests indicating that they lack spiritual power and are nowhere near the level of his prophetic power.

“Some of us love God. Some people say Prophets go for juju. What is juju? If I go to Juju, it is either I go there to devastate their schemes forever or I run mad. These are small powers. Kwaku Bonsam and Nana Agradaa don’t have the spiritual power I possess. Let’s forgive those who create lies around us” he expressed.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie is better known for his prophecy he gave about the late Ebony Reigns and the accident which occurred on the Kintampo roads which claimed about 30 lives.

