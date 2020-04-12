Saddiq Shishi Releases His Debut Single Titled 'Win And Stay'

Listen to article

Saddiq Shishi, the multitalented Ghanaian Artist has done it again with what he is noted for with his latest release, “Win and Stay”.

The song done in Shishi’s trademark voice is sure to get him attention in his home-town Tamale, where not much is known about him.

He's a little star amongst his peers and had shown love for music from an early age (10 years), Shishi not only being a singer doubles up as a songwriter, a producer and a video editor.

His craft is full of wordplay and meaningful perspective of changing lyrics. Moving forward, Saddiq Shishi is a deep seeded individual who loves to inspire and better people to better himself forever.

The new single been produced by (Shishi) is a pumping Afrobeat street song with a lyrical commentary on the unlimited joy and happiness surrounding his new team (Not Again Entertainment).

With the belief that everyone is unique and is doing well in their own way, Shishi is ready to partner and work with any artiste.

He just cannot wait to shake the music industry with his work and also feed the ever insatiable ears of Ghanaian music lovers.