Sister Derby speaks on Medikal-Fella Makafui wedding

Ghanaian singer and model, Sister Derby has finally opened about the marriage between Medikal and Fella Makafui. On March 7, 2020, Fella and Medikal tied the knot and dominated the headlines in Ghana.

Their beautiful wedding photos flooded social media as fans couldn’t keep calm about it.

However, Sister Derby for the first time has spoken about Medikal’s marriage to Fella Makafui.

In an interview on Okay FM monitored by odarteyghnews.com. Sister Derby revealed she didn’t attend the wedding. When asked why she didn’t show up at the wedding, Sister Derby said she was not invited.

Recently Sister Derby caused a stir when she shared a photo of herself and Medikal on the rapper’s birthday. In captioning the photos, she wrote “Happy birthday my sweet ex.” The photo has generated lots of reactions from social media users.

However, Sister Derby revealed why she wished her ex-boyfriend Medikal a happy birthday. Deborah has told the idea behind her message, giving two reasons. According to her, she sent the wish to Medikal to show that they are not enemies.

Watch video below