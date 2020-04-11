I'm A Threat To All Female Musicians In Ghana--Artiste Didi

Listen to article

Didi has entered, seen and hopes to conquer all. Didi's career is gradually blossoming debuting her first single "Number" weeks ago.

For now, Didi is everyone's fantasy. Asked whether she thinks she might be a threat to her already or yet to be established female artistes by Nana Asare Stephen On Expoz360 Insta Live Interview, Didi boldly said “Yeah, I have a different style. The audiences are ready for something new which I have and it's something unique”.

The youngster also thinks it's been a long time coming and argued the music industry to look out for her. The 19-year-old songstress known for Afro-pop and Afro Dancehall genres of music mentioned she is not in any competition with any female artists and wishes them well.

"I'm doing my thing", she stated. Diving more into the idea and inspiration behind her debut single, the Cmens Multimedia Signee disclosed that "usually when guys want the phone number of lady he met on the road, they ask for it with all seriousness acting as if they bought the phone for the lady".

"So I took the feeling into my music and dared them to pay for the number if it's more important to them".

She ended the interview by edging every music lover to stream and download "Number" which is currently streaming on all digital platforms.