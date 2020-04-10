Amerado Tackles Shatta Wale Beef With 'Stop Bars' Track

Listen to article

Amerado has in a new song addressed comments made by Shatta Wale in an interview on TV3 that rap music does not pay in Ghana.

The rapper in reply blames Ghanaian for not fully patronizing the genre. He said rappers are although held with much respect, Ghanaians refuse to buy their product unless its a beef.

He continues by saying the hot blood has resulted in several beefs which is not promoting the unity required in the industry.

Amerado added he is done with rapping if this continues. The song was produced by 2020 VGMA nominee TwoBars.

Enjoy 'Amerado - Bars Stop' below: