AJ Sunset Drops MTV Standard Music Video Dubebd ‘One More’

Takoradi is blessed with numerous talents and the country has witnessed so many great music stars from the Western Region but the only interesting side of it all is that they all have a unique music style with a different delivery.

Jasper Anaman Kwabena known by music name as aj sunset is a highlife singer and a hair hair stylist by a profession.

The musician who has won the heart of the people of western region is signed to the ROC Africa Entertainment Network.

After a successful records with many renown musicians in the country among which includes Bisa Kdei, Nero X ,Strong man and also Kofi Kinaata He is here now with the new song dubbed One More and he featured Casta Troy with a classic official video shot and directed by nana Kofi Akromah