ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.04.2020 Exclusive News

Relax, 2020 Will Be A Great Year – Medikal Assure Fans

By odarteyghnews.com
Relax, 2020 Will Be A Great Year – Medikal Assure Fans
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Reigning Rapper of the Year, Mr. Adu Frimpong who is known in showbiz as Medikal has assured fans that 2020 will be a great year.

The year 2020 started off smoothly but in the early parts of March, the whole world was hit with a deadly virus (CoronaVirus) which has caused many lives.

Amid all that’s happening, Medikal took it to his social media handle to revive the energy of his fans with a positive message.

“2020 will be a great year,“ he captioned with a photo from his traditional marriage ceremony.

See post below:
TOP STORIES

NLA Cautions Public Against Illegal Short Code and Activitie...
48 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Global Cases Hit 1.5 Million
56 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line