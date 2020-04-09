Relax, 2020 Will Be A Great Year – Medikal Assure Fans

Reigning Rapper of the Year, Mr. Adu Frimpong who is known in showbiz as Medikal has assured fans that 2020 will be a great year.

The year 2020 started off smoothly but in the early parts of March, the whole world was hit with a deadly virus (CoronaVirus) which has caused many lives.

Amid all that’s happening, Medikal took it to his social media handle to revive the energy of his fans with a positive message.

“2020 will be a great year,“ he captioned with a photo from his traditional marriage ceremony.

See post below: