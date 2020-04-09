Relax, 2020 Will Be A Great Year – Medikal Assure Fans By odarteyghnews.com LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Reigning Rapper of the Year, Mr. Adu Frimpong who is known in showbiz as Medikal has assured fans that 2020 will be a great year. The year 2020 started off smoothly but in the early parts of March, the whole world was hit with a deadly virus (CoronaVirus) which has caused many lives. Amid all that’s happening, Medikal took it to his social media handle to revive the energy of his fans with a positive message. “2020 will be a great year,“ he captioned with a photo from his traditional marriage ceremony. See post below:
Relax, 2020 Will Be A Great Year – Medikal Assure Fans
Reigning Rapper of the Year, Mr. Adu Frimpong who is known in showbiz as Medikal has assured fans that 2020 will be a great year.
The year 2020 started off smoothly but in the early parts of March, the whole world was hit with a deadly virus (CoronaVirus) which has caused many lives.
Amid all that’s happening, Medikal took it to his social media handle to revive the energy of his fans with a positive message.
“2020 will be a great year,“ he captioned with a photo from his traditional marriage ceremony.
See post below: