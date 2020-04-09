Ball J Disses Sarkodie In A New Song "Lullaby"

Ghanaian producer and hip-pop artiste, Albert Ayeh Hanson a.k.a Ball J has shredded Sarkodie into pieces in his latest song.

Sarkodie on Monday, April 6, 2020, released a song titled Sub Zero.

The song took a swipe at several Ghanaian artistes and concurrently generated a lot of discussions on social media.

Reacting to this criticism, Ball J has today, April 8, 2020, released a song titled ‘Lullaby’ to express his disgust at Sarkodie’s comment.

In the song, Ball J revealed that Sarkodie has the penchant of repeating his lyrics anytime he aims a dig at his fellow musician.

He further described Sarkodie as a braggart and rubbished his claims as an undisputed rapper.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale couldn’t keep mute as he listened to Ball J’ s latest release.

The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker took to Twitter and wrote; “After this @balljbeat song am donating 2 goat, 2 bags of rice and oil to all foolish fans on here and their artiste ..Hunger deh Mek most of you deh talk nyaaa ..poverty is disease ampa”.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: