Shatta Wale Must Apologise To Reggie Rockstone — Attractive Mustapha [Video]

Ghanaian Celebrity Journalist and Blogger Attractive Mustapha known in real life as Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, has urged the controversial Dancehall king Shatta Wale to apologize to the Hiplife originator Reggie Rockstone for using unprintable words on the latter.

In a video sighted on social media, Attractive Mustapha bemoaned the current verbal tussle among some key elements in the entertainment industry led by Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Asem and Reggie Rockstone that has taken over the airwaves and social media.

Shatta Wale is on record to have said among other things in a live video on Facebook that the Hiplife ‘Grandpapa’ Reggie Rockstone could not acquire adequate wealth from his musical career and has therefore ended up selling ‘Waakye’, a local staple food whiles dwelling in his late father’s house.

Some industry players including Attractive Mustapha, think Reggie Rockstone has contributed meaningfully to the creative art industry and deserves some respect from the ‘Gringo’ hitmaker even though Shatta Wale has also done his bit for the growth and enthusiasm in the industry.

Attractive Mustapha further explained that Reggie Rockstone responded to Shatta Wale’s earlier claims in a humble way which does not require harsh comments from the Dancehall king.