Shatta Wale Says Akufo-Addo Is Doing Marvelously Well

Reggae-dancehall artist, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known in showbiz as Shatta Wale, has praised President Nana Akufo-Addo for his social intervention policies, subtly declaring that Mr. Akufo-Addo should be allowed to continue ruling Ghana after December 7, 2020.

According to him, Mr. Akufo-Addo was doing so marvelously well for Ghana through his policies including Free SHS and recently the programmes aimed at cushioning Ghanaians in the wake of coronavirus.

Mr. Akufo-Addo on Sunday, April 5, announced that for the months of April, May and June, everyone in Ghana will not pay water bill.

He says his government has absorbed all water bills for the time being as a form of relief for everyone during the coronavirus pandemic.

The also announced relief packages for frontline health workers.

Reacting to the interventions in an interview with entertainment television, 4syte TV, Shatta Wale could not help but shower praises on the visionary leader.

He says “I don’t see any African President doing this apart from him.”

According to him, President Akufo-Addo cares so much about his people.

He noted that many people did not understand President Akufo-Addo’s Free SHS programme but it is working so well.

“I believe we need to clap for him every morning when we wake,” urging all other political parties to ‘wait.’

---Daily Guide